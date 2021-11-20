UrduPoint.com

Painting Exhibition Kicked Off At Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 07:27 PM

A three-day exhibition of paintings by more than 70 artists opened at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A three-day exhibition of paintings by more than 70 artists opened at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Saturday.

The exhibition featured traditional field orchards, mountains, forests, cities, birds of prey and Islamic calligraphy. It was jointly organized by the Punjab Arts Council and the Art Knowledge Academy with the academy's students.

Addressing the inaugural function, Naheed Manzoor said that young artists were an asset of Pakistan, adding Pakistani artists were rich in art and introduced the positive image of Pakistan across the world.

She said that various aspects of art were covered in the joint exhibition.

Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the Arts Council had presented the work of thousands of artists to the world; the artist wants encouragement so that their work could be further refined.

Art Knowledge Academy Instructor Azhar Qureshi thanked the Arts Council for providing the platform.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the young artists. In addition, a large number of art lovers attended the exhibition.

