Painting exhibition 'Mother Nature' begins at PAC Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A two-day solo painting exhibition, "Mother Nature", of visual artist Qazi Zahoor Ul Hassan began at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Over 50 works of art by the renowned artist have been put on display at the exhibition which will continue till Friday (December 15).

Speaking at the opening ceremony as chief guest, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said,"Flowers are a symbol of happiness while the beautiful colours of Nature have been created by Allah Almighty for human beings."

“Nature has created not only beauty in flowers but also a fragrance that perfumes the heart and mind like no other,” he added

The minister said there were seven colours of the rainbow peeping from the dark clouds during the monsoon monsoon or on the Earth in the spring.

The spring of coloors and scented flowers were the real beauty of the universe which was not only the ornament of the Earth but also the symbol of the glory of the houses and the beauty of the parties, he added.

“There is magic in colours and the colour of flowers has a significant effect on human habits, mood and personality.”

Dr Jamal congratulated Qazi Zahoor ul Hasan for displaying the "colours of Nature".

PAC Director Waqar Ahmad said,"The 'Mother Nature' serves as a powerful reminder that we are all stewards of the Earth, entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard and preserve its beauty.”

He said that the Arts Council always provided its platform to the artists to show their talent to the world.

Hundreds of artists from all over the country had started their careers in the PAC, he added.

The exhibition “Mother Nature” was a testament to the importance of preserving and cherishing the natural environment, he remarked.