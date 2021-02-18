UrduPoint.com
Painting Exhibition Of Special Children Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Painting exhibition of special children held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :An exhibition of paintings by special children held in Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Narjis Khatun Health and education Foundation.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

The exhibition features photographs of more than 50 special children.

Addressing the event, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi said that each picture created by special children has its own story, adding that we only need heart and mind to understand.

He added that art and artist have no borders, Pakistani artists were doing well for promotion of local art globally, he added.

Naheed Manzoor said that exhibitions should be held regularly to further enhance the work of special children.

The photo exhibition lasted for 2 days and a large number of people turned to the art gallery to see the exhibition.

