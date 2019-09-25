UrduPoint.com
Painting Exhibition On Kashmir Issue Held

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Painting exhibition on Kashmir issue held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :urdu Science board (USB) organized a painting exhibition highlighting Indian atrocities against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir, here on Wednesday.

The exhibition featured renowned artist-cum-poet Aslam Kamal's art work depicting the current wave of violence by Indian Army and curfew in the Held Valley.

On this occasion, USB Director General Dr.

Nasir Abbas Nayyar appreciated the efforts of Aslam Kamal in highlighting Kashmir issue through his paintings and posters, adding that his work would definitely create awareness about Kashmir issue among young generation.

While, Aslam Kamal briefed the participants about his art work and said that in this way, he lodged his strong protest against Indian violence and expressed solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir.

Students and teachers from various educational institutions attended the event.

