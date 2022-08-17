Painting exhibition on Nusrat Fateh Ali held at Punjab Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

A painting exhibition on renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was held on his 25th death anniversary at the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A painting exhibition on renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was held on his 25th death anniversary at the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition and expressed his love for local artists.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal also accompanied him.

He appreciated the art work and said that he was feeling proud to inaugurate the painting show. He said that sentiments of the peoples of Pakistan and India were the same for the music and great musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He also lauded the Punjab Arts Council for organising the painting exhibition, and called for promoting 'Qawwali' also.