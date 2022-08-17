UrduPoint.com

Painting Exhibition On Nusrat Fateh Ali Held At Punjab Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Painting exhibition on Nusrat Fateh Ali held at Punjab Arts Council

A painting exhibition on renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was held on his 25th death anniversary at the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A painting exhibition on renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was held on his 25th death anniversary at the Punjab Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan inaugurated the exhibition and expressed his love for local artists.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal also accompanied him.

He appreciated the art work and said that he was feeling proud to inaugurate the painting show. He said that sentiments of the peoples of Pakistan and India were the same for the music and great musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He also lauded the Punjab Arts Council for organising the painting exhibition, and called for promoting 'Qawwali' also.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Music Punjab Same Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Love

Recent Stories

UK Says Requested Consultations With EU on Coopera ..

UK Says Requested Consultations With EU on Cooperation in Science Programs

1 minute ago
 KP cabinet approves first-ever biosphere reserve i ..

KP cabinet approves first-ever biosphere reserve in Upper Chitral

1 minute ago
 Guterres Arrives in Lviv Ahead of Talks With Zelen ..

Guterres Arrives in Lviv Ahead of Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan - Office

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews progress on projects

Minister reviews progress on projects

5 minutes ago
 Dream ODI debut for Naseem Shah, Agha Salman

Dream ODI debut for Naseem Shah, Agha Salman

5 minutes ago
 Couple, little son murdered

Couple, little son murdered

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.