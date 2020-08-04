UrduPoint.com
Painting Exhibition On Youm-e-Istehsal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Painting exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will organise a painting exhibition to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the FAC said on Tuesday that the exhibition would be arranged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, and it would be inaugurated after observance of one-minute silence at 10 am on August 5.

The exhibition would continue for two days.

People will be allowed to view it only under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing, he added.

