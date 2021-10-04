Painting exhibition opens at Arts council

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An exhibition, displaying the creative work of the artist Farhana Ali was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council here on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir who attended the function as chief guest, said that our young generation was very creative and their artworks were close to reality.

"An atmosphere of peace, tolerance and brotherhood can be fostered and the young generation can be attracted towards cultural activities in the country," he added.

Nasir on the occasion praised the role of the Arts Council for taking steps for the promotion of art and betterment of the young generation.

Addressing the function, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that encouragement is the greatest achievement of an artist, adding positive critical thinking enhances the work of the artist.

He congratulated Farhana Ali for creating unique works of art.

More than 50 art pieces have been displayed in the exhibition and will remain open for the general public till next week.

