UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Exhibition 'Scintillating Allegories' Luring Arts Lovers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:02 PM

Painting exhibition 'Scintillating Allegories' luring arts lovers

Painting exhibition titled 'Scintillating Allegories' by Karachi based artist Abid Hasan was attracting art enthusiasts here at Gallery 6 in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Painting exhibition titled 'Scintillating Allegories' by Karachi based artist Abid Hasan was attracting art enthusiasts here at Gallery 6 in twin cities.

Inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer of Baltoro Partners, Ali Saigol on February 20th, the vibrant exhibition will continue till 26 February from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. including Sundays while simultaneously being displayed at the website of Gallery 6 for those who were not in the twin cities or outside the country.

Curator of the show Dr Arjumand Faisel said Abid's creative abilities were commendable as he always came up with variable themes and deals with them successfully.

'In Noor-e Sehr' he illustrated Faiz's poetry in abstracts but in an eloquent way, in 'Buzzing Bellows' he dealt with the under current whisperings, hounding bellows and outrageous happenings that were taking place all over the country in early 2018, and in this current 'Scintillating Allegories' he is dealing with inner landscapes of the earth, he added.

He said painting will continue for several days and visitors will enjoy these soulful paintings as they have the ability to establish a connection between the viewer and the artwork.

This was Abid's sixth solo exhibition at the gallery in last 11 years which was a reflection of his admiration among the art lovers in the twin cities.

Born in Rawalpindi, Abid Hasan graduated from Gordon College. He then moved to Karachi school of Arts to study Fine Arts and graduated in the subject in 1996. Over the years he has not only become an established painter, but also works as interior designer.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Rawalpindi February 2018 All From Love

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Gun Attack in the City of Hanau, West ..

5 minutes ago

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death

17 minutes ago

Lesotho PM in court to be charged with murder of e ..

17 minutes ago

Transportation Halted in Southern Israel Over Shel ..

17 minutes ago

Families look forward to watch their sons play HBL ..

26 minutes ago

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.