Painting exhibition 'Scintillating Allegories' luring arts lovers

Painting exhibition titled 'Scintillating Allegories' by Karachi based artist Abid Hasan was attracting art enthusiasts here at Gallery 6 in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Painting exhibition titled 'Scintillating Allegories' by Karachi based artist Abid Hasan was attracting art enthusiasts here at Gallery 6 in twin cities.

Inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer of Baltoro Partners, Ali Saigol on February 20th, the vibrant exhibition will continue till 26 February from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. including Sundays while simultaneously being displayed at the website of Gallery 6 for those who were not in the twin cities or outside the country.

Curator of the show Dr Arjumand Faisel said Abid's creative abilities were commendable as he always came up with variable themes and deals with them successfully.

'In Noor-e Sehr' he illustrated Faiz's poetry in abstracts but in an eloquent way, in 'Buzzing Bellows' he dealt with the under current whisperings, hounding bellows and outrageous happenings that were taking place all over the country in early 2018, and in this current 'Scintillating Allegories' he is dealing with inner landscapes of the earth, he added.

He said painting will continue for several days and visitors will enjoy these soulful paintings as they have the ability to establish a connection between the viewer and the artwork.

This was Abid's sixth solo exhibition at the gallery in last 11 years which was a reflection of his admiration among the art lovers in the twin cities.

Born in Rawalpindi, Abid Hasan graduated from Gordon College. He then moved to Karachi school of Arts to study Fine Arts and graduated in the subject in 1996. Over the years he has not only become an established painter, but also works as interior designer.