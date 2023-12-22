Painting exhibition titled “Jinnah Say Quaid Tak” held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Friday organized an exhibition of paintings titled ' Jinnah Say Quaid Tak ' to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

The exhibition has more than 50 works of art by students of universities and colleges.

Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests of the exhibition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the last outstanding figure of the freedom struggle of the Nation.

The founder of Pakistan is an ideal leader for us and all aspects of his personality and attributes were a beacon of light for the nation.

She said that the journey from Jinnah to Quaid-e-Azam was also an important chapter in his life.

“It is an important national requirement to keep the new generation aware,” she added.

The chief guest emphasized that understanding the journey of Mr Jinnah to Quaid-e-Azam could be helpful in the journey of history for the stability and bright future of Pakistan.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that during the journey from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to becoming the Quaid-e-Azam, Aswa Hasna (SAW) was an integral part of his edicts, points, speech and character at every step. “Undoubtedly, the founder of Pakistan, with his willpower, intellectual abilities and tireless work, removed the yoke of centuries of slavery from the neck of the Muslims of the subcontinent forever, as a result of which he received the title of Father of the Nation from Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

He said that the founder of Pakistan made possible the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Today, it is necessary to strictly follow the rules and regulations mentioned by Quaid-e-Azam and play a full role in the development of the beloved country.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed to all the students.