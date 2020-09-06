UrduPoint.com
Painting Exhibition To Mark Defence Day Held

Sun 06th September 2020

Painting exhibition to mark Defence Day held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) here on Sunday organized a painting exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to mark the Defence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter Muhammad Khalid inaugurated the exhibition while Director FAC Dr Sofia Bedar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC Headquarter said that Pak army presented unprecedented sacrifices of the sake of homeland due to which the defence of Pakistan has become invincible.

He said, "Our forefathers have got the homeland after great sacrifices and now we should make a firm pledge on the Defence Day that we will not hesitate from any sacrifice, if needed for the protection of Pakistan.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war and said that theirsacrifices would be remembered forever.

More Stories From Pakistan

