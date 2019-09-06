Painting exhibition to mark Defense Day held at RAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :A painting exhibition by Commander Tariq Muneeb was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Friday to mark the Defense & Martyrs and Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Haji Muhammad Amjad Ch accompanied by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, inaugurated the exhibition.

Commander Tariq Muneeb joined Navy in 1980 and got retirement in 2008. In early days of navy, his passion was to draw cartoons in various naval magazines and books but after retirement, he started using oil on canvas and explored his talent further. His favorite subject is sea and marine environment.

He has made various paintings on the same subject. Recently, he also tried charcoal on paper by drawing aircraft, submarines, tanks and ships and his charcoal work has also been admired by the people. His first solo exhibition was held in Centaurus Mall Islamabad this year on Pakistan Day.

He also displayed his solo exhibition in Navy. He worked day and night to display his charcoal work and paintings in RAC and participate in the celebrations of Defence Day.

The 55 paintings and drawings including on the Kashmir cause and Indian atrocities in Kashmir have been displayed at RAC art gallery. This exhibition will continue for three days.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, MPA Haji Amjad Ch said that Indian Prime Minister had committed a blunder by omitting special status of Kashmir.

He said that Triq Muneeb has inserted his feelings in his art pieces.

Former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor on the occasion, said that the defense of Pakistan is in strong hands.

Earlier, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the distinguished guests and appreciated the art work of Commander Tariq Muneeb.