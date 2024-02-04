Painting, Poster-making Competitions Held At IUB In Connection With Kashmir Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A series of events are going on at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Painting and poster-making competitions were organized in the University College of Art and Design on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar was the chief guest on this occasion and appreciated the creative work of teachers and students for transferring the freedom spirit of Kashmiris on canvas in a beautiful way.
He said that art is one of the best ways to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the global level. Through which serious violations of human rights can be brought to international forums.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that Kashmir's struggle for self-determination is recognized at the international level.
We the people of Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the region until the conflict is resolved
according to the results of the UN resolution on census.
Pakistanis have pledged to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. Seven lakh Indian soldiers deployed in Occupied Kashmir cannot suppress the struggle of Kashmiris. Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination for which the entire Pakistani nation stands behind them.
We at Bahawalpur Islamia University are celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day with the Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to protest against the gross violations of human rights by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.
The Vice-Chancellor thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar for personally visiting and participating in the campus to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and encourage the faculty and students.
On this occasion, Principal College of Art and Design Farhana Altaf Qureshi gave a briefing about the artwork of students based on the freedom movement and struggle of Kashmiris.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
169 polling stations established to facilitate 222,641 voters in PP-12 constituency57 seconds ago
-
Matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon: Zahid Ghani Dar1 minute ago
-
Two women die in road accident1 minute ago
-
Election campaign in full swing1 minute ago
-
IIOJK's Kashmiris struggle for right of self-determination can't be suppressed through oppression: C ..11 minutes ago
-
Governor for investing more in education sector11 minutes ago
-
1,688 candidates set to compete for national, provincial seats in Balochistan11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain hits Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Gomal University organizes ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmir22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris till freedom from India22 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operations in rain, snow affected areas of ..31 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city31 minutes ago