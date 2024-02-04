Painting, poster-making competitions held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A series of events are going on at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Painting and poster-making competitions were organized in the University College of Art and Design on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar was the chief guest on this occasion and appreciated the creative work of teachers and students for transferring the freedom spirit of Kashmiris on canvas in a beautiful way.

He said that art is one of the best ways to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the global level. Through which serious violations of human rights can be brought to international forums.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that Kashmir's struggle for self-determination is recognized at the international level.

We the people of Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the region until the conflict is resolved

according to the results of the UN resolution on census.

Pakistanis have pledged to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. Seven lakh Indian soldiers deployed in Occupied Kashmir cannot suppress the struggle of Kashmiris. Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination for which the entire Pakistani nation stands behind them.

We at Bahawalpur Islamia University are celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day with the Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to protest against the gross violations of human rights by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar for personally visiting and participating in the campus to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and encourage the faculty and students.

On this occasion, Principal College of Art and Design Farhana Altaf Qureshi gave a briefing about the artwork of students based on the freedom movement and struggle of Kashmiris.