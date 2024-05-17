Painting Termed Excellent Medium For Expressing Artistic Abilities
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Painting is an excellent medium for expressing artistic abilities and young artists have demonstrated their skills with great expertise.
President board of Management of Punjab Arts Council Multan and a well-known industrialist, Amir Naseem Sheikh, stated that after inaugurating a two-day painting exhibition held in collaboration with The Women University Multan at the council.
He said that the young artists have showcased their talents impressively and that many of them have the potential to become significant artists in the future.
Dr Riaz Hamdani, Director Arts Council, stated that ancient, contemporary, and modern trends in art are clearly reflected in these art pieces.
The youth have added to the vibrancy of the Arts Council by expressing their abilities.
The council will continue to support artists, especially the youth, in the same manner.
Over 80 artworks were displayed at the exhibition, which were highly appreciated by the viewers who generously praised the artistic talents of the youth.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Role of teachers, parents stressed for eradication of drug use among youth5 minutes ago
-
5% reduction in passenger vehicle fares in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Sub-standard flour not to be tolerated: Bilal Yasin16 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz sworn in as Minister of State16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to intensify operation against illegal housing schemes16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan17 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of theft from a temple26 minutes ago
-
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day observed26 minutes ago
-
Abdul Ghafoor Baig to address Khuli Kutchery in Tehsil Lora for the redressal of complaints26 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND35 minutes ago
-
Heat wave grips Larkana36 minutes ago