Painting termed excellent medium for expressing artistic abilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Painting is an excellent medium for expressing artistic abilities and young artists have demonstrated their skills with great expertise.

President board of Management of Punjab Arts Council Multan and a well-known industrialist, Amir Naseem Sheikh, stated that after inaugurating a two-day painting exhibition held in collaboration with The Women University Multan at the council.

He said that the young artists have showcased their talents impressively and that many of them have the potential to become significant artists in the future.

Dr Riaz Hamdani, Director Arts Council, stated that ancient, contemporary, and modern trends in art are clearly reflected in these art pieces.

The youth have added to the vibrancy of the Arts Council by expressing their abilities.

The council will continue to support artists, especially the youth, in the same manner.

Over 80 artworks were displayed at the exhibition, which were highly appreciated by the viewers who generously praised the artistic talents of the youth.