Paintings By Special Children Attract Many To Art Exhibition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Paintings by special children attract many to art exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :An exhibition of paintings by children with hearing impairment, opened at Alliance Francaise de Karachi Friday evening, drew significant attention of people in general as well as art connoisseurs.

The three day event has been arranged by the Students of Ida Rieu Welfare Association with the theme "Art Gallery 2020" featuring art work by deaf and blind students of Karachi's oldest school and college for the such children.

The display of paintings that also coincided with a show of artistic talent of other deaf and visually impaired students of the institution will continue till Sunday.

Visitors highly impressed by the talents of the students were equally impressed by the administrative skill of the senior students and their supporters representing the association.

Many of the foreigners art lovers were also present on the occasion and highly appreciative of the diversity of imagination reflected by painters aged between eight years to 18 years.

According to the organizers all proceeds of the event will be used to provide art therapy and help facilitate self expression experiences as well as cultural art workshops for thestudents of Ida Rieu School and College.

