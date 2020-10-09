Paintings exhibition by young artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :An exhibition of art works organized by Young Artists association concluded here at Faisalabad Arts Council gallery on Friday.

Over 20 students of Fine Arts departments of different colleges and universities displayed their art work.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium,while Assistant Director Muhammad Imran and Assistant Director Amina Alam were also present.

The two day exhibition drew a number of art lovers who enjoyed the creativity of young artists.