Paintings, fashion show attracts crowds at Nishtar Hall

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) here Wednesday organized a painting and fashion exhibition at Nishtar Hall Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) here Wednesday organized a painting and fashion exhibition at Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU) Peshawar, Department of Archaeology and Museums and Bank of Khyber. The exhibition featured over 100 pieces of paintings and models of fashion design created by students.

Director KPCTA, Umar Arshad Khan inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of large number of teachers, student and lovers of arts and fashion.

The exhibition was part of the DOSTI festival that is underway at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar.

The exhibition showcased over 100 paintings created by students including themes such as lotus flowers and cultural colors along with various other artistic concepts. The students of fashion design also displayed models of their designs that were appreciated by visitors.