Paints company to repair, maintain 2 underpasses in Kahore for 5 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and a paints company at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for beautification of Lahore Canal Road, according to the LDA sources, here on Monday.

Nippon Pakistan will carry out beautification, repair and maintenance of two underpasses, situated along Canal Road for a period of five years, as its corporate social responsibility.

The two underpasses included Chakar-e-Azam Rind and Rahmat Ali underpasses near Jinnah and Doctors' hospital.

LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam and Group Managing Director of the paints company, Yaw, signed the MoU. Various other officials of the company including Syed Samad Zaheer, Ms Gladys and Maryiam Naeem were also present.