Pairs Of Lion, Tiger Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:38 PM

Pairs of lion, tiger recovered

Wildlife department has caught two pairs of Bengali tigers and African lions from Vehari intersection, near cricket stadium here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Wildlife department has caught two pairs of Bengali tigers and African lions from Vehari intersection, near cricket stadium here.

Action was led by deputy director of Wildlife development Muhammad Hussein Gashkuri.

The animals were raised by a local named Rizwan Mughal.It had caused panic across the area, said the deputy director.

The animals are worth around Rs.7 millions and shifted to Bahwalpur and DG Khan at their zoo areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

