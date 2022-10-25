UrduPoint.com

'Paisa Bolta Ha' Pulls Families At Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

'Paisa Bolta Ha' pulls families at Arts Council

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite regular working day and odd timings, stage drama "Paisa Bolta Ha" managed to pull a good number of families at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Written by Prof. Siddiq Ahmad and directed by Ahmed Javid, the drama revolved around a family for whom money is everything.

Starring ptv famed artistss Irfan Hashmi, Khalid Moeen Butt, the other cast included Rimsha, Hafza Nadeem, Zain, Sonia, Zeeshan Malik, M.Umer, Arshad Malik and Zeeshan Mubarak.

Though the drama was staged at the arts council by veteran actor Masood Akhtar (Late) along with other artistes in the past, the new team succeeded to earn a big round of applause from the audience for their superb performances.

After the curtain fell, Director Arts Council Saleem Qaisar thanked the team who came from Lahore to entertain the families.

He said that PAC DG Ibrar Alam wanted revival of family drama at the stage and "Paisa Bolta Ha" was an attempt in this connection.

He stated that he was delighted to see a large number of families who poured into the arts council to show their support for family plays.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Money Family From PTV

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

30 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.