'Paisa Bolta Ha' pulls families at Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite regular working day and odd timings, stage drama "Paisa Bolta Ha" managed to pull a good number of families at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Written by Prof. Siddiq Ahmad and directed by Ahmed Javid, the drama revolved around a family for whom money is everything.

Starring ptv famed artistss Irfan Hashmi, Khalid Moeen Butt, the other cast included Rimsha, Hafza Nadeem, Zain, Sonia, Zeeshan Malik, M.Umer, Arshad Malik and Zeeshan Mubarak.

Though the drama was staged at the arts council by veteran actor Masood Akhtar (Late) along with other artistes in the past, the new team succeeded to earn a big round of applause from the audience for their superb performances.

After the curtain fell, Director Arts Council Saleem Qaisar thanked the team who came from Lahore to entertain the families.

He said that PAC DG Ibrar Alam wanted revival of family drama at the stage and "Paisa Bolta Ha" was an attempt in this connection.

He stated that he was delighted to see a large number of families who poured into the arts council to show their support for family plays.