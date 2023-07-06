Open Menu

Pajagi Road Shelter Home Continues Hosting People

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The provision of facilities to passengers, labourers and other deserving people is continued under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department at Pajagi Road Shelter Home, said a press release issued here on Thursday

On Wednesday, 144 people, including six persons with different abilities and a family, were provided facilities at the Pajagi Road shelter Home. Accommodation and other facilities are being provided uninterruptedly.

According to District Social Welfare Officer, Peshawar, Noor Muhammad Mehsud, the Pajagi Road Shelter Home of the Social Welfare Department was established in December 2018 and since then, more than 160,000 people from Peshawar and other districts of the province have benefited from it.

Apart from passengers, workers, people from far away districts of the province come to Peshawar with necessary work including patients who have stayed in the facility.

Most of the students coming for examinations, tests and interviews, who cannot afford to stay in the hotels take benefit of the facility.

In addition to the provision of free food and drinks, the facility of night stay is also being provided to such people in the shelter. Free breakfast and transport are also provided to them. There are 134 beds in the shelter home..

He said that the shelter home is providing services to an average number of 180 people on a daily basis. But, sometimes the number of such goes above 200. The facility provides a cooler fan in summer and hot water facility in winter. National ID card is prerequisite to stay in the shelter.

