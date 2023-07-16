Open Menu

PAJCC Hails FTO's Guiding Policy For FBR To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Remittances

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has hailed the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for issuing policy guidelines to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure smooth flow of remittances.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia Sarhadi said that in view of the prevailing financial constraints in the country, ensuring smooth sailing of the remittance process was very essential. Remittances play a critical role in fulfilling the country's needs of foreign exchange reserves and barrier in its arrival is detrimental to the economy, Zia commented.

It merits to mention here that the FTO has issued a guiding policy to the FBR for dealing with overseas Pakistanis to ensure smooth inflow of foreign remittances in the country.

The FBR is instructed to direct all the field formations of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Service (PCS), that cases of overseas Pakistanis needed to be treated with due compassion and deep regard.

The FBR should ensure by all means that notices are properly served through all possible means (especially at the given email ID) and that no adverse action is taken without proper service of notices, FTO's guidelines added.

Zia Sarhadi said every public sector entity should have to work hard for stabilizing the economic condition of the country and for this purpose have to extend cooperation and ease of doing business to the people and trading community.

The present government, he continued, is also focusing on the facilitation of businessmen to extend commercial activities and create maximum livelihood opportunities besides increasing the much-needed foreign exchange reserve.

All these goals can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of government departments with the public, especially the business community, Zia opined.

