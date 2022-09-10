UrduPoint.com

PAJCCI Appreciates Timely Support Of Commerce Minister In Removal Of RD On Afghan's Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) timely intervention resulted in withdrawal of the Regulatory Duty on Afghan fresh fruits ensuring that halted fresh produce is cleared at the borders, end of protest by traders, clearing agents and resumption of trading activities.

The timely support extended by Naveed Qamar; Minister of Commerce was appreciated by Zubair Motiwala; Chairman PAJCCI on behalf of business community and general population who will directly benefit from the withdrawal of duties on fresh produce, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Increase in regulatory duty on Afghan fresh produce during the season would have impacted business community, clearing agents, labor and general population during this difficult period where fruit corps in KP and Baluchistan province has been completely destroyed resulting in no or little trade and loss of employment for hundreds of families while facing high financial loss.

Government of Pakistan has already abolished all duties and taxes on tomatoes and onions imports from Afghanistan to ensure basic needs are met of the country.

PAJCCI lauds the quick and timely support of Minister of Commerce and taking humanitarian approach in resolution of this critical issue; saving the livelihood of business community in both the countries.

Business community thanked PAJCCI Chairman and its executive members for continued support in resolution of issues effectively.

