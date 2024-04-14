Open Menu

PAJCCI Commend Railways Over Increasing Its Revenue, Suggests Launching Of Cargo Trains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PAJCCI commend Railways over increasing its revenue, suggests launching of cargo trains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has commended Pakistan Railways over increasing its annual revenue to highest peak of Rs. 66 billion in nine months of current year and has suggested for launching of cargo trains to further piling up of earnings.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Coordinator PAJCCI KP, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said it is appreciating development that Pakistan Railways has increased it annual revenue to record height.

The phenomenal jump in earnings reflect revival of people’s confidence on Railways in the wake of better management decisions taken by Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah and GM, Amir Baloch for provision of improved travelling facilities, opined Zia who is also Member Advisory Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Pakistan Railways.

He said Railways is safest and cheapest travelling facility in the country but due to some management loopholes, travelers had diverted to buses and other mode of travelling.

If such decisions were kept on taking, more people will prefer travelling in trains and revenue will increase with passage of time, he opined.

Coordinator PAJCCI also suggested Pakistan Railways to focus on launching of cargo trains from Karachi to Peshawar for facilitation of business community especially those dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

He said Railways should also cater to transportation of loose cargo being sent by exporters and importers within the country.

By focusing on plying of cargo trains, Railways can triple its annual earnings from existing one besides providing relief to people especially business community who have to pay exorbitant rates to truck owners for transportation of goods.

Zia said in the wake of increase in prices of petroleum products, fare for transportation of goods from port city (Karachi) to Peshawar through heavy vehicles has increased manifold, inflicting huge burden on business community of the country.

Cargo trains by Railway will not only provide relief to business community but also contribute in increasing volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan by reducing transportation charges, he observed.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Vehicles Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Sunday Commerce From Industry General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

9 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

19 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

19 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

19 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

19 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

19 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

19 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

19 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

19 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

19 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan