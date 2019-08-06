UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAJCCI Commends PM's Initiative To Keep Torkham Border Open Round The Clock

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:17 PM

PAJCCI commends PM's initiative to keep Torkham border open round the clock

The announcement of keeping the Torkham border open for 24/7 was highly well-received by the business communities across the border and is surely a step in the right direction, however, it is critical to ensure that upgraded infrastructure and well-equipped & competent staff is in place to tackle the challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The announcement of keeping the Torkham border open for 24/7 was highly well-received by the business communities across the border and is surely a step in the right direction, however, it is critical to ensure that upgraded infrastructure and well-equipped & competent staff is in place to tackle the challenges.

Pakistan Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Chairman Zubair Motiwala appreciated the initiative of the prime minister with an aim to increase bilateral trade ties between the two countries, but he also iterated that this single step needs to be intertwined with other confidence building measures that should reduce the trust deficit across the border.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman PAJCCI said the border management system, including quick processing at the border, scanning facility in place, appropriate number of manpower with the desired skill set should also be ensured.

The congestion and infrastructure challenges at port leading to delays which is further aggravated by dilapidated road conditions also reduces the speed of consignments reaching the border, which needs to be looked into to reap the benefits from this endeavor.

During a meeting with customs officials, it was highlighted that Torkham border has one gate which is used for the movement of all types of cargo, including Transit, Trade (Import / Export) and Empty Containers that limits the efficacy of border facilitation, this not only increases the time of processing but also creates a backlog.

The electricity and internet disconnects also cause significant issues as it hampers the operation of WeBoC system, leading to the piling of documents that needs pre-processing for clearance of the consignments.

The most critical issue highlighted was limited manpower on the border, which in normal working conditions is also not sufficient.

Motiwala commented that it is heartening to see that these matters were taken under perspective by the Government and as highlighted during the visit of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the arrangement at border for ensuring round the clock functionality were deemed satisfactory.

PAJCCI Chairman believed that if these issues are curbed then this investment at the border will surely support enhancement in trade and facilitation of transit. He also iterates the need to ensure the same across the border so that the benefits can be achieved mutually through an efficient border system on both the sides.

Co-Chairman PAJCCI, Khan Jan Alokozai also welcomed the initiative of Pakistan Government to keep the border operational 24/7 and hope to see it replicated at the Chaman and Ghulam Khan borders as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Internet Electricity Import Business Visit Road Chaman Same Chamber Border Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

1 minute ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

3 minutes ago

One dead, thousands evacuated in Russia arms depot ..

36 seconds ago

Israel Thwarts Hamas Attack - Netanyahu

38 seconds ago

Turkish Military Operations in Northern Syria to S ..

40 seconds ago

UN warns Italy over tough law on migrant rescue bo ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.