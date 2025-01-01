Open Menu

PAJCCI Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PPC, KhUJ

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PAJCCI felicitates newly elected office bearers of PPC, KhUJ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has congratulated newly elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ).

According to a press statement, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of President Abaseen Column Writers Association visited Peshawar Press Club and congratulated new cabinet members including President, M. Riaz and General Secretary, Tayyab Usman.

On this occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also presented bouquet to Kashif-ud-Din Syed over his election as President KhUJ.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of PPC and KhUJ will utilize their utmost efforts for betterment of journalist community of the region.

Zia also lauded services of M. Riaz for journalist’s community and said that due to his dynamic leadership qualities and selfless services, he has been elected again as President PPC with a thumping majority.

