PAJCCI Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PPC, KhUJ
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has congratulated newly elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ).
According to a press statement, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of President Abaseen Column Writers Association visited Peshawar Press Club and congratulated new cabinet members including President, M. Riaz and General Secretary, Tayyab Usman.
On this occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also presented bouquet to Kashif-ud-Din Syed over his election as President KhUJ.
Speaking on the occasion, Zia expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of PPC and KhUJ will utilize their utmost efforts for betterment of journalist community of the region.
Zia also lauded services of M. Riaz for journalist’s community and said that due to his dynamic leadership qualities and selfless services, he has been elected again as President PPC with a thumping majority.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals another 111 properties2 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI felicitates newly elected office bearers of PPC, KhUJ2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
DC visits RHC Lal Sohanra22 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue public service open court22 minutes ago
-
Provision of more opportunities to youth in Education stressed22 minutes ago
-
Former ECP Director Altaf Khan passes away after protracted coma32 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes awareness walk on road safety32 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Pakistan on January 542 minutes ago
-
7th digital census begins in Sargodha42 minutes ago
-
Cold weather causes illnesses among children52 minutes ago
-
DC lauds Khyber eye foundation services for humanity52 minutes ago