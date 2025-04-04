PAJCCI Hails Announcement Of Massive Reduction In Power Tariff By Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has hailed the announcement made by Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shabaz Sharif regarding the massive reduction in power tariff, terming it pro-people and highly favourable for industrial growth in the country.
In a press statement issued here on Friday, Senior Vice President PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the decision taken by the prime minister to reduce prices of electricity units by around Rs. 7.41 for domestic and Rs. 7.59 for industrial unit each will provide relief to masses besides giving boost to commercial activities in the country by increasing industrial production and employment opportunities.
The decision to slash electricity prices was very essential and demanded by people and the business community as well, Zia added.
He expressed the hope that this decision by the Prime Minister would bring prosperity to the country through stabilizing economy and increasing exports.
The decision will also prove beneficial in regard to reducing prices of essential items thus will provide relief to the masses, Zia continued.
PAJCCI office bearer urged Prime Minister to take such bold and people’s friendly decisions as masses have suffered a lot due to years long wave of price hike ensuing in reducing industrial production and employment.
He termed massive reduction of electricity prices as very welcoming and a good omen for country’s economy.
