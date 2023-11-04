Open Menu

PAJCCI Hails Appointment Of DG TDAP KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Coordinator of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of Director General (DG) Pakistan Trade Development Authority (TDAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, a delegation of traders led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi met with newly appointed Director General (DG) of TDAP in KP Noman Bashir in his office.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that DG TDAP would play an important role in resolving issues that were being faced by the business community.

He also apprised DG TDAP about reservations of the business community about lack of facilities at Aza Khel Dry Port.

He also highlighted the need to restore export cargo trains from Peshawar to Karachi. He said that transportation of export goods through trucks has impacted stakeholders besides incurring revenue loss to Pakistan Railways (PR).

Speaking on the occasion, Noman Bashir assured to resolve all issues of traders and conveying relevant authorities about their problems.

