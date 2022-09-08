PAJCCI opposes enhanced duties on fresh Afghan products

Chairman Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zubair Motiwala while opposing increase in regulatory duty on Afghan fresh products has said the decision will increase economic sufferings on both sides of the border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zubair Motiwala while opposing increase in regulatory duty on Afghan fresh products has said the decision will increase economic sufferings on both sides of the border.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the Chairman PAJCCI urged the government to reconsider changes while taking into consideration its effects on border area trade which has already been worsened due to recent flooding that has massively destroyed Pakistan's Agri-products and the country is facing severe dearth of fresh fruits, tomatoes and onions.

Pakistan's government has recently abolished all duties and taxes on tomatoes and onions imports from Afghanistan to meet the local needs, which was very positively taken by Afghanistan however this uncalled imposition of duty on fresh fruits has negatively impacted trade community.

In the recent meeting of Chairman PAJCCI with the Minister of Commerce, many issues were discussed and long pending SRO of cross stuffing was issued however the affect is nullified by the duty imposition.

Most recently, the PAJCCI was able to resolve the delay in clearance by Afghan side on Chaman border due to Weigh Bridge and clearance rate has increased and improved almost by 60 percent, however, due to RD imposition, business has been halted and protests are underway by clearing agents and Afghan traders.

It is imperative that both countries need each other for economic well-being. Government and private stakeholders' efforts and achievements in resolving issues, improvement of the processes, facilitation in duty relaxation and other measures are adversely impacted by such action without considering ground situation, need analysis and input of business community.

Zubair Motiwala said that the imposition of duties on basic needs like vegetables and fruits at this moment will make life difficult for common man who is already suffering due to high inflation and destruction of floods.

He appealed to Minister of Commerce to rescue this situation as goods will not be cleared by importers unless duties are withdrawn rendering goods damage and wastage which will bring financial loss to Pakistani importers, Afghan exporters, transporters, labor and revenue of both the governments.