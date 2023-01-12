UrduPoint.com

PAJCCI Recommends Joint Efforts For Smooth Transit Goods Clearance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) recommended joint effort to process transit trade documents by Pakistan and Afghanistan customs for smooth clearance of goods and onward movement

Custom authority of both sides must rationalize document requirements and valuation of transit goods destined for Afghanistan from car and vice versa using Pakistani seaports to ensure that flow of trade continues especially during current times of recession in world trade, said Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zubair Motiwala said that Pakistani seaports were the hub for Afghan transit trade and was source of revenue for both countries.

In line with international standards, Pakistan Customs require documents for goods clearance with appropriate values and for the purpose of valuation, these documents become base for Afghan Customs to carry out valuation however traders from both sides are facing very high valuation and taxation.

Zubair Motiwala, on behalf of business community, has suggested Pakistan Customs to re-consider the imposition of high valuation of goods as it increases cost of business and will result in diversion of transit trade from Pakistani seaports to either Iran and India resulting in loss of revenue for both governments as well as negatively impacting overall trade environment.

He also asked Co-Chairman PAJCCI, Khan Jan Alokozai to use his goods offices to ensure that pending T-1 and GDs up to approximately 165,000 shall be cleared in system by Afghan Customs with priority as this is creating compliance and regulatory issues for Pakistan as a member of world trade organizations and adheres to international regulations & standards.

The PAJCCI will continue to work on behalf of business community and raise concerns to highest levels of both government for resolution along with providing technical assistance for trade friendly policy development.

