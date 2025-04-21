Open Menu

PAJCCI Welcomes Ishaq Dar’s Historic Visit To Afghanistan, Hails New Era Of Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has warmly welcomed official visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, to Afghanistan, marking a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral relations, security, and trade between the two nations

In a press statement issued on Monday, PAJCCI’s Senior Vice President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, expressed optimism that this high-level engagement will foster enhanced cooperation in critical areas, including trade, transit, security, and people-to-people ties.

“This visit underscores a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and long-term partnership,” Zia stated, adding that PAJCCI remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable growth and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Zia highlighted the significance of both nations reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral relations during the visit.

He particularly welcomed Deputy PM Dar’s announcement of a new Transit Track and Trade System, set to launch on June 30, 2025, which will streamline Afghan transit goods and reduce logistical bottlenecks.

“The new system will significantly ease bilateral trade and lower costs,” Zia remarked. He also lauded Pakistan’s decision to allow two additional companies to join the National Logistics Cell (NLC) in transporting Afghan goods, promoting healthy competition and cost efficiency.

Additionally, Zia praised the approval of insurance guarantees for transit goods, a long-standing demand of traders. “Moving forward, A++ insurance company guarantees will replace traditional bank guarantees, simplifying the process for businesses,” he explained.

Another key development is the introduction of cross-stuffing, enabling the transfer of goods between containers, which will commence on June 30, 2025, starting with 500 consignments monthly—or sooner if feasible.

Zia expressed confidence that the agreements reached during Dar’s visit will boost regional cooperation, enhance security, and unlock new trade opportunities, further solidifying the bond between the two neighboring brotherly nations.

