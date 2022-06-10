Pak 64/1 at 15 overs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Comfortable batting Pakistan batsman continued till drinks break with score of 64 at the loss of one wicket.

After dismissal of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, Skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq striving for a big partnership to give maximum target to the rival team.

The opener Imam-ul-Haq was at 30 by facing 31 balls while Babar Azam playing at 13 after facing 31 balls.

Good bowling by West Indies bowlers restricted the Pakistan batsmen from boundaries in the last few overs.