Pak Abdali missile has capability to respond India strongly: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the Pak Abdali missile has the potential to deliver a decisive response to any Indian aggression.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of a gas pipeline and a girls' college near Sadhar Bypass here on Saturday night, he said that Pakistan has successfully conducted the test of its Abdali missile which is fully capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

He termed the missile test a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defence capabilities and issued a strict warning to India. Any act of hostility from Indian forces would be met with a full-scale response, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s missile technology surpasses the technology of many developed nations. He also reminded India about past defence achievements of Pakistan and said, "We do not seek war or wish to initiate conflict, but if India challenges our sovereignty, our armed forces and entire nation are ready to defend every inch of the motherland,” he stated.

He also praised Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and termed him a "true believer" and a "devout Muslim" who is always prepared to sacrifice for national integrity. Rana Sanaullah urged the public to remain united against enemies of Pakistan particularly Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Modi is hatching conspiracies against independence, security, and economy of Pakistan.

He said that Modi government is actively working to sabotage Pakistan’s economic recovery by attempting to obstruct IMF agreements and block financial aid.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, Rana Sanaullah criticized India for using such events to justify oppression in Kashmir. But it should realize that Kashmiris will one day achieve their right to self-determination and freedom, he added.

He said that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and it will surely emerge as a successful and prosperous nation very soon.