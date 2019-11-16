Pak-Afghan agree to resolve bilateral matters through dialogue

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resolve all bilateral issues trhough dialogue, sources said on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resolve all bilateral issues trhough dialogue, sources said on Saturday.Both the countries also agreed to form a technical committee to pursue dialogue process toward resolve of the bilateral issues.The consensus was developed during a recent visit of ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood to Kabul.The deligation also agreed to organize Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Soliderity meeting in December next month in Kabul.During the visit, Pakistani deligation held meetings with Afghan Intellegence Agency Chief and Afghan National Security Advisor and discussed matter pretainding to the harrasment of Pakistani embassy officials in Kabul.Afghanistan Envoy to Pakistan Pir Atif called to ISI Headquarters in Islamabad, Peshawar Market dispute, difference over the establishment of check posts on Pak-Afghan border, Afghan forces firing on civilian population in Chitral area were some other issues that were came under discussion duirng ISI chief visit to Kabul.

The high officials of both countries agreed for the formation of technical committee to resolve prevailing differences.

The high officials discussed all matters in detailed.According to details, Kabul had closed its consulate in Peshawar over its conflect on Afghan Bank. The Pakistani deligation made it clear to Afghan officials that Afghan Bank issue is between an ordinary citizen and the management of Afghan Bank, adding that the court had given decision over the matter in 1998.

Pakistan did nothing but obayed the law and court orders.The diplomatic community has expressed its pleasures over the agreement between Islamabad and Kabul to resolve all bilateral issue through dialogue.