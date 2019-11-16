UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Afghan Agree To Resolve Bilateral Matters Through Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Pak-Afghan agree to resolve bilateral matters through dialogue

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resolve all bilateral issues trhough dialogue, sources said on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to resolve all bilateral issues trhough dialogue, sources said on Saturday.Both the countries also agreed to form a technical committee to pursue dialogue process toward resolve of the bilateral issues.The consensus was developed during a recent visit of ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood to Kabul.The deligation also agreed to organize Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Soliderity meeting in December next month in Kabul.During the visit, Pakistani deligation held meetings with Afghan Intellegence Agency Chief and Afghan National Security Advisor and discussed matter pretainding to the harrasment of Pakistani embassy officials in Kabul.Afghanistan Envoy to Pakistan Pir Atif called to ISI Headquarters in Islamabad, Peshawar Market dispute, difference over the establishment of check posts on Pak-Afghan border, Afghan forces firing on civilian population in Chitral area were some other issues that were came under discussion duirng ISI chief visit to Kabul.

The high officials of both countries agreed for the formation of technical committee to resolve prevailing differences.

The high officials discussed all matters in detailed.According to details, Kabul had closed its consulate in Peshawar over its conflect on Afghan Bank. The Pakistani deligation made it clear to Afghan officials that Afghan Bank issue is between an ordinary citizen and the management of Afghan Bank, adding that the court had given decision over the matter in 1998.

Pakistan did nothing but obayed the law and court orders.The diplomatic community has expressed its pleasures over the agreement between Islamabad and Kabul to resolve all bilateral issue through dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Visit Bank Chitral Inter Services Intelligenc December Border Market All Agreement Court

Recent Stories

All dengue patients discharged after successful tr ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

10 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Being Behind Recent Israeli ..

34 minutes ago

Some 200,000 Rally Against Czech Prime Minister in ..

36 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore reviews anti-encro ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister's Thar damage assessment committee ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.