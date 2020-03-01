Pak-Afghan border at Chaman being closed for 7 days from March 2

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Pakistan on Sunday decided to close Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for initial period of seven days from tomorrow.

According to a notification issue by Ministry of Interior, the border would be closed for prevention of the spread of Coronavirus on both sides in best interest of the people of the two countries.

During the period, necessary measures would be taken to safeguard the health of the people of the both countries.