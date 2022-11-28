UrduPoint.com

Pak-Afghan Border At Kharlachi Reopened

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi reopened

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and pedestrian route at Kharlachi Border in Parachinar was reopened after two weeks of closure, said Deputy Commissioner Parachinar on Monday.

The border was closed in the wake of a firing incident on November 14 over a dispute of road construction by the Afghan authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "On November 19, the situation had become tense on the border" over the construction of a road in the limits of Pakistan and firing had taken place, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani soldier and injuries to 9 others.

He said after the dialogue of grand 'Jirga' by the tribal elders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pak-Afghan border at Kharlachi was reopened for bilateral trade and pedestrian crossing.

