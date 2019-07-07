UrduPoint.com
Pak-Afghan Border At Torkham Will Remain Operational Round Clock From Next Month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Pak-Afghan border at Torkham will remain operational round the clock from next month to facilitate bilateral and transit trade activities.According to District Administration Khyber, necessary arrangements for this purpose have almost been completed.

The government has also decided to open seven more gates on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The border is being opened under directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for boosting trade with Afghanistan.

