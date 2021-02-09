Pak-Afghan border fencing aims to curb terrorism activities in Balochistan: Langove

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove on Tuesday said steps were being taken to address issues of installment of fencing at border areas through bilateral and amicable of Afghan government in the light of the wishes of tribal elders.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review measures of fencing and other related matters of border area at Pak-Afghan in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district.

He said the fences were being installed on Pak-Afghan border under contribution of Federal government in order to maintain law and order in the province and to curb terrorism, saying in this regard, the provincial government has taken serious steps to resolve the settlement issues in the border area.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Amir Inayat from Sector Command, Brigadier Wajid Southern Command Office, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DIG, Quetta Muhammad Azhar Akram, Commandant Chaman Scouts Colonel Mohammad Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Baqam Chaman and administrative, civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress regarding fencing on Pak-Afghan border, future strategy proposals, law and order situation and resettlement of divided villages in detail and several important decisions were taken in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the status of implementation of the next orders.

The meeting was informed that so far 182 km work has been completed in 213 km fencing on Pak-Afghan border while 27 km section will be fenced.

Relevant officials briefed the Home Minister that legally, there would be a significant increase in cross-border migration, which would have a positive impact on the economies of both the countries.

The Home Minister further said that other issues related to the fence were being closely scrutinized saying that all the consultations related to the fence could be resolved on the basis of the proposed report.

The people's problem will be solved according to their wishes, he said.

The Minister also will formulate a coordinated strategy after consulting the tribal people, adding that the issues with the tribal elders would be decided jointly by the civil and military leadership.

The installation of the fence has helped prevent many incidents of cross-border terrorism, he said the focus would be on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing economic partnership and intensification people-to-people contacts between the two countries.