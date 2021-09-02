Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: DIG FC North KP

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Majeed here on Thursday said Pak-Afghan border had been fully secured after completion of fencing, construction of new forts and placement of technical surveillance system equipped with drones which helped controlled mobility and contained unwanted elements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Majeed here on Thursday said Pak-Afghan border had been fully secured after completion of fencing, construction of new forts and placement of technical surveillance system equipped with drones which helped controlled mobility and contained unwanted elements.

Briefing national and international media about security arrangements on Pak-Afghan border including placement of comprehensive security mechanism and mega development projects in merged areas, DIG FC KP who was assisted by Col Tanveer said that 98 percent fencing and 388 new forts had been completed on 2,611 kilometers border with Afghanistan, which had bolstered security inside of the long porous border. The visit was held under arrangements of ISPR.

Out of 827 kilometers area in KP, fencing on 802KM had been completed. Similarly out of 443 forts, 388 were completed and remaining 55 would be completed by December this year, they said, adding practical work on fencing was started in May 2017 and till date 98 percent work had been completed.

To bolster security, tracks on strategic places covering 743 kilometers area has been setup alongside the border.

The DIG FC said movement of people from authorized crossing border terminals including Torkham has been allowed and only those with valid traveling visa documents were permitted. He said no major refugee influx has been witnessed from Afghanistan following fall of Kabul rather Afghan refugees living in Pakistan were going back to their country in a substantial number these days.

Brig Sajid Majeed said, "we are ready for every challenge," adding that the security situation had significantly improved in the merged areas and patrolling of troops were enhanced at our side.

Besides erection of the long fence and construction of new forts, watch towers, pickets, bunkers, tracks, drone, radars and other surveillance technologies were placed under an inclusive border management mechanism, which has significantly reduced infiltration of unwanted elements from across the border.

He said increase of security check posts, use of night vision sights' technology and deployment of additional troops has helped protected the long border.

Brig Sajid said millions of development projects had been initiated in merged areas for socio-economic development of tribal people with special focus on education, health, roads, clean drinking water and others infrastructure schemes.

He said development projects amounting to about Rs 3 billion were launched only in Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Col Tanveer said about 150KP Central road in Waziristan has been completed besides construction of 176 new schools, districts and basic health units and police stations in all merged districts of the province. These projects have been started by Federal and Provincial Governments with assistance of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP.

Four borders terminals in KP and one in Balochistan has been completed, which are being used for trade, business and pedestrians movement between both the countries under legal visa mechanism.

Col Tanveer said tourism was being promoted in scenic Orakzai district to generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty besides mega water supply scheme was launched in Mohmand. He said Sahktu Corridor in South Waziristan has been completed and a number of model schools and roads projects in Kurram and others tribal districts were built.

Commandant Khyber Rifles, Colonel Rizwan while briefing journalists about Torkham border terminal said facilities had been enhanced in this historic terminal where all concerned departments including Federal Investigation Agency, National Database and Registration Authority, Civil Administration, police, ANF and others are extending spot service to immigrants and people.

He said Torkhum border was fully operational round the clock where regulated moment of people travelling with visa documents and cargo trucks was underway. He said Torkham was historic gateway between Pakistan and Afghanistan from where great kings, monarch and warriors have passed from Central Asia to Sub-continent through historic Khyber Pass.

The Commandant said an integrated transit trade system (ITTMS) was being established on 726 kanal at Torkhum which would be completed by 2023. After its completion, he said, over 10,000 cargo trucks and 25,000 pedestrians would cross the area per day against around 16,000 to 20,000 people and 700 to 900 cargo trucks crossing daily.

He said over three million refugees were living in Pakistan for last decades, adding, healthcare facilities including screening of COVID-19 and others diseases were available at Torkham border. Later, famous Khattak dance was presented that impressed the national and foreign journalists at Khyber Rifles Landi Kotal.

Muhammad Nizam, a Turkish journalist told APP that he was highly impressed to see the security arrangements made by Pakistan for protection of the border. He said border fencing was a great achievement of Pakistan.