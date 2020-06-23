Pak-Afghan border terminals opening creates employment opportunities for millions: Ajmal Wazir

Opening of three border terminals between Pakistan and Afghanistan would create employment for millions of people and strengthen trade activities between the two brotherly countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :

The Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Ajmal Wazir on Monday while briefing the media here at Civil Secretariat said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to reopen the border points with Afghanistan to resume bilateral trade.

He added that North Waziristan Ghulam Khan Border has been opened to continue commercial activities and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the difficult situation of corona pandemic.

He said Torkham border in district of Khyber and Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan would remain open 24 hours for six days a week for heavy traffic of Afghan transit and bilateral trade.

Ajmal Wazir said strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Torkham and Ghulam Khan border would be ensured as per the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said one day in a week would be reserved for pedestrian movement at border.

Ajmal Wazir strongly condemned the attack on armed forces in North Waziristan and prayed for the highest ranks of martyred Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed.

He said Pakistan Army has always fought against the enemy for the protection of the homeland, adding that anti-state elements could not demoralize our security forces by such cowardly acts.

Regarding corona situation, the advisor informed that �more than 1,24,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been tested so far, while the highest number of more than 65,000 corona tests have been done only in the Public Health Laboratory of Khyber Medical University.

Ajmal Wazir said 6536 corona-infected patients have recovered so far in the province, adding, corona patients were being treated in 241 hospitals of the province where more than 5500 beds were reserved for them.

He said the number of oxygen beds in the province were 1375 and 343 ventilators were specified for corona patients out of which only 77 patients were occupied.

The Information Advisor said that the operation was underway in the locust affected areas, in which the Relief Department of Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department, Irrigation and concerned district administration were participating.

He said 80 teams comprising of 758 personnel and 78 vehicles were engaged for anti-locusts drive. Surveys and sprays were also underway in 15 locust-affected districts. A Ajmal Wazir said survey of a total of 48,98,670 acre land has been completed, similarly spraying process has been completed on 59,181 acre land.

Ajmal Wazir said action was being taken against those who were creating artificial shortage of petrol and involved in petrol hoarding.

He informed that a total of 187 petrol pumps were raided across the province the other day while warnings were issued to 82 petrol pumps for violating official orders, adding that fine of Rs 69,000 have been collected.

Ajmal Wazir said Chief Minister, KPK, Mehmood Khan had issued clear orders to take stern action against those involved in artificial shortage of petrol, adding, there was no place for any mafia in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and those who created problems for the people would be dealt strictly.