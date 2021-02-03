UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Afghan Border To Remain Open For Six Days During Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pak-Afghan border to remain open for six days during week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pak-Afghan border will remain open for six days during a week and fencing will be completed there soon.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly regarding hampering of economic as well social activities due to closure of Pakistan-Afghan border.

The minister said that 82 percent fencing on Pak-Afghan border has been completed while fencing at Iran border would be completed till July, 2021.

The minister asked the Speaker Asad Qaisar for ruling on the issue of opening of the border following which the Chair directed to open border during six days a week.

Related Topics

National Assembly Iran Rashid July Border

Recent Stories

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

10 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

35 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

47 minutes ago

Media Coverage of Rallies in West, Russia Demonstr ..

5 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi outlays holistic, proactive plan t ..

5 minutes ago

All set to observe Kashmir day in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.