Pak-Afghan Borders At Torkham, Chaman To Remain Open Six Days A Week: Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan on Saturday announced that its borders with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman crossing points would remain opened for bilateral and transit trade six days a week, under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already in place to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday announced that its borders with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman crossing points would remain opened for bilateral and transit trade six days a week, under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already in place to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"Torkham and Chaman borders will remain opened for 24 hours, six days a week (except Saturday), and unlimited number f trucks will be allowed per day while ensuring proper SOPs and guidelines for both Afghan bilateral and transit trade," according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The government has reserved a day of Saturday - for movement of pedestrians at the crossing points as per the procedure already in vogue. "Standard Quarantine Protocols/SOPs (as applicable for air passengers) will be implemented."

More Stories From Pakistan

