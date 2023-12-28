Open Menu

Pak-Afghan Businessmen Agree Over Holding Of An International Expo In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pak-Afghan businessmen agree over holding of an International Expo in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A meeting of leading businessmen and stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade have agreed over the holding of an international Trade Expo in Peshawar in the initial months of 2024.

The meeting organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Area Study Center Peshawar University was held as a pre-conference on Pak-Afghan International Expo.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam was chief guest on the occasion and attended the meeting virtually.

Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan who attended the meeting included Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator FPCCI KP, Sartaj Khan, Chairman TDAP, Nauman Bashir, VP PAJCCI, Shujah Muhammad, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Ex. SVP SCCI, Engr Manzoor Elahi.

Those who represented Afghanistan included Counsel General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, Trade Attaché, Waheedullah Himatyar, Ex. Deputy Attache Trade, Dr. Hameed Fazli, and others.

Participants of the meeting held threadbare discussions on issues about Pak-Afghan trade and agreed on taking measures for the promotion of commerce in the region for the benefit of thousands of people on both sides of the divide.

They also agreed in principle that an international Pak-Afghan International Expo should be held in Peshawar in the coming months of 2024 wherein products of both countries should be displayed besides holding discussions among the stakeholders for the promotion of trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated the efforts of FPCCI for holding of the conference on the important issue of Pak-Afghan trade.

He said Pak-Afghan trade is a big source of livelihood for thousands of families in both countries and it should be linked with politics.

Zia also thanked Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali for sparing time for the meeting and expressed the hope that suggestions made by participants would be given due consideration.

He also mentioned some hurdles in the smooth sailing of trade and suggested for creation of a liaison committee consisting of members of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In this regard, he also the mention of Facilitation Committee formed at the Torkhem border for holding meetings of traders and stakeholders from Pakistan and Afghanistan sides every month.

Taking part in the discussion, the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah demanded the release of stuck-up containers of Afghan Transit trade in Karachi port.

Engr Manzoor raised the issue of slow movement in the Torkham crossing point, delaying the shipment of consignments resulting in financial losses in the shape of detention charges over containers.

The participants also discussed bilateral investment opportunities, exchange of businessmen delegations, facilitation in visa issuance from both sides, and reduction in collection of different charges from vehicles carrying Afghanistan bound goods.

Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali in his virtual address lauded the role played by FPCCI and PAJCCI in holding the conference. He also thanked TDAP and the Area Study Center for extending cooperation in arranging meetings of businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ghulam Ali said the government is giving serious consideration to the improvement of commerce and trade and in this connection are taking different steps.

He also held out assurance of his full cooperation and support in holding the international expo in Peshawar.

