Pak-Afghan cross-border private partnerships urged for strong trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Public sector representatives from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday called for forging closer cross-border partnerships to promote trade relations between their countries besides, creating job opportunities.

At a conference titled 'Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade – Private sector perspectives, strategy and recommendations', the participants discussed a range of trade issues holding back the growth of cross-border economy, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

The virtual event organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was attended by Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides, a number of Afghanistan chambers of commerce and several logistics service providers, transport operators and traders from both countries.

The participants supported the creation of a core team of representatives to plan subsequent coordination efforts with the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Some participants also expressed their views on unscheduled closures of border crossing points, clearing processes, lack of facilities at Torkham border and increasing transportation costs.

