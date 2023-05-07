Pak-Afghan delegations discuss bilateral relations, regional situation

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in their delegation level talks on Sunday, discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries and the regional situation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the Afghan delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Foreign Office, a press release said.

Both the foreign ministers led their respective delegations during the bilateral talks.