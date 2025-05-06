Pak, Afghan FMs Satisfied With Pace Of Progress In Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 07:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the DPM's visit to Afghanistan on April 19, 2025, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The two sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.
The deputy prime minister also briefed the acting Afghan foreign minister on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding it's sovereignty.
Acting FM Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel, and extended an invitation to the DPM Dar to visit Afghanistan again. He also conveyed prayers and best wishes for the Government and people of Pakistan.
