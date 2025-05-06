Open Menu

Pak, Afghan FMs Satisfied With Pace Of Progress In Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 07:08 PM

Pak, Afghan FMs satisfied with pace of progress in bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the DPM's visit to Afghanistan on April 19, 2025, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.

The deputy prime minister also briefed the acting Afghan foreign minister on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding it's sovereignty.

Acting FM Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel, and extended an invitation to the DPM Dar to visit Afghanistan again. He also conveyed prayers and best wishes for the Government and people of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

NHA & Motorway Police mobilized to ensure quality ..

NHA & Motorway Police mobilized to ensure quality facilities at Motorway service ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab police to deploy modern technology to addre ..

Punjab police to deploy modern technology to address jewellers’ concerns: Addi ..

2 minutes ago
 International Water Conference 2025 showcases over ..

International Water Conference 2025 showcases over 100 research papers on water ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak, Afghan FMs satisfied with pace of progress in ..

Pak, Afghan FMs satisfied with pace of progress in bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 NLPD holds poetry session in honour of poetess Sai ..

NLPD holds poetry session in honour of poetess Saima Zaidi

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chai ..

Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples P ..

18 minutes ago
Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ..

Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025

12 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings

12 minutes ago
 Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

57 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

57 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

57 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan