Pak-Afghan liaison committee demands extension in TAD implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade have demanded a two-month delay in the implementation of the recently enforced Temporary Admission Documentation (TAD) policy to allow clearance of the long queue of trucks standing on both sides of the border in wait of permission for goods delivery.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee held at the Directorate of Transit Trade Model Custom Collectorate with Additional Director Transit Trade, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the meeting was attended by Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Former SVP SCCI, Engr Manzoor Elahi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, VP Frontier Custom Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himat, Transport Attache, Syed Muhammad Faiz, President North Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qadirullah, and others.

Responding to demands made in the meeting, Additional Director of Transit Trade, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak, assured the participants of taking action with mutual coordination and consultation with the business community for the resolution of all problems.