UrduPoint.com

Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee Meets To Discuss Issues Hindering Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pak-Afghan liaison committee meets to discuss issues hindering bilateral trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Pak-Afghan liaison committee held to discuss different issues causing impediments in smooth sailing of bilateral trade and promotion of commercial activities in the region The meeting was held at Model Custom Collectorate Peshawar with Director Directorate of Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed in chair.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the meeting was attended by members of Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee including Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, former SVP Sarhad Chamber, Engr Manzoor Elahi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, VP Frontier Custom Agents Association, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himmat, Deputy Attache, Hameed Fazil Khel and others.

Speaking with the participants of the meeting, Director PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi raises points that goods checking by different departments are causing delay in clearance of containers which is creating a lot of problems for businessmen.

Apart of it, Zia continued, clearance of containers at Karachi sea port takes more than ten days ensuing in infliction of demurrage and detention charges.

Zia said despite issuance of notification regarding Cross Tuffing of containers in Karachi, the decision is not implemented as a result of which containers are going to Afghanistan and take a lot of time in reaching back, forcing businessmen to pay extra money under the head of detention charges.

The participants of the meeting also demanded permission for transportation of Afghan Transit trade goods in railway besides its shifting in bonded carrier.

They also demanded approval for filing of GD at Azakhel Dry Port so that the custom clearing agents of KP should continue their business.

Replying to the demands made in the meeting, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed said that he is well aware of problems being faced by business community.

Arbab Qaiser who is also Chairman of the Liaison committee held out assurance of his full cooperation to business community and said decisions will be taken with mutual coordination and consultation.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Money Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

31 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in T ..

Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in Thoshakhana case

32 minutes ago
 Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.