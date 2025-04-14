Pak-Afghan relations improving: Siddiqui

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are steadily improving, with high-level exchanges expected soon to boost bilateral negotiations.

Speaking to journalists after a committee meeting, he revealed that Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan briefed members on upcoming high-level exchanges between the two nations in the near future.

Siddiqui, expressed optimism that the upcoming high-level visits would reinvigorate bilateral negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the briefing, Sadiq Khan highlighted that Pakistan has forcefully raised the issue of the Afghan Taliban’s alleged patronage of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) .

He noted that while the TTP operates through multiple factions, Pakistan’s firm stance on the matter is gaining recognition in bilateral discussions.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui further clarified that the Pakistani nationals killed in Iran were residents of Bahawalpur. He stated that the Foreign Office is vigorously pursuing the matter through diplomatic channels.

Currently, efforts are focused on repatriating the victims' remains, with the Foreign Office conducting a thorough investigation into the incident while maintaining close coordination with Iranian authorities. The Iranian government has officially condemned the tragic event. High-level contacts with Iran are likely, and the committee has decided to call another meeting on the Afghanistan issue.