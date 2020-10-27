Pak-Afghan trade and investment potential need to be strengthened: Shandana Gulzar Khan

Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan here Tuesday reiterated the government resolve for enhancing Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade to $6 billion annually, which was stood at $800 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan here Tuesday reiterated the government resolve for enhancing Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade to $6 billion annually, which was stood at $800 million.

Addressing a session on role of legislative representatives in facilitating trade and people to people contact in Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020, she said that promotion of trade was prerequisite to eliminate poverty from both of countries.

The event was jointly organised by the National Assembly and USAID, with an aim to remove the bottlenecks in Pak-Afghan trade and investment for mutual benefits of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shandana informed that government was striving to make liberal visa policy to facilitate the businessmen and encourage trade and investment.

She said that government was also taking steps to facilitate Pak-Afghan transit trade and enhance container passing to 5,000 per day by improvising boarder crossing facilities.

She informed that due to menace of COVID-19 pandemic about 8,000 cargo containers were struck, adding that special steps were taken to reduce time of cargoes to enter that markets.

Shandana Gulzar emphasized the need of continuous negotiations in order to address the issues and challenges being faced by the trading communities of both the countries.

She also apprised the forum that as a result of these negotiations the pedestrian movement was allowed for a week, adding that FIA counters are being increased from 3 to 29 at Torkham Boarder.

She further said that five meetings have been held in order to waver the demurrage charges by the private port operation.

She said that in order to make the policy framework business friendly Visa duration, validity and process are being liberalized.

Speaking on the occasion, member of Afghan delegation Muhammad Yaqoob said that it was a unique forum which was aiming to promote and facilitate trade and investment and ending the obstacles.

He also lauded the efforts of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaser and other member for organizing the forum to address the issues.

He said that development of trade and businesses play an important part in the development and prosperity of nations and urged the need to take benefits from existing common values of religion and culture for prosperity and development.

Other members of Afghanistan Parliament also emphasized the need for continuous negotiations for sustainable socioeconomic uplift of both the countries