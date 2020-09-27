UrduPoint.com
Pak-Afghan Trade Important For National Economy: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said Pakistan and Afghanistan brotherly neighboring countries and trade with Afghanistan having great importance for the country.

Talking to ptv, he said both the countries should increase trade and culture relations with each other and trade with Afghanistan has significant role for national economy.

The speaker said both the countries should work to enhance government to government and people to people contacts, adding Pakistan had always played an important role for establishing peace in Afghanistan because a peace full Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would warmly welcome to Abdullah Abdullah who is heading Afghanistan delegation for peace process, adding his visit would also be helpful strengthening relations between two countries.

He said Pakistan was formulating a new visa policy which would be helpful for more improving relations with each other.

To another query, he said Pakistan had always rendered sacrifices for Afghan refugees and serving them from many years with open hearts.

